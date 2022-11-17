Women’s Basketball Unveils Aggie Fast Break Club

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women's basketball and Head Coach Joni Taylor announced the creation of the Aggie Fast Break Club on Tuesday.

"The purpose of the Aggie Fast Break Club is to support our young women on and off the floor and provide a family atmosphere away from home," Taylor said. "We are dedicated to providing our student-athletes with an elite experience that will help them become their best both on and off the basketball court and we cannot do that without your support. The Aggie Fast Break Club is our family away from home, and we are looking forward to building life-long connections between our members and our student-athletes".

Membership Levels

$150-Maroon Level

Invitation to Annual Welcome Back Party

Exclusive Fast Break Club Apparel

Invitation to Fast Break Club Pre-Game Meals (3)

$500-Gold Level

Invitation to Annual Welcome Back Party

Exclusive Fast Break Club Apparel

Invitation to Fast Break Club Pre-Game Meals (3)

Day in the Life Experience (Full day with the Aggies, including breakfast, practice, facility tours, and exclusive informational sessions with strength and conditioning, assistant coaches, athletic training, etc)

$1000- Platinum Level

Invitation to Annual Welcome Back Party

Exclusive Fast Break Club Apparel

Invitation to Fast Break Club Pre-Game Meals (3)

Day in the Life Experience

Autographed Ball signed by Coach Joni Taylor

Entry into Raffle for SEC Tournament Tickets and Hotel for 2

$2500-Diamond Level

Invitation to Annual Welcome Back Party

Exclusive Fast Break Club Apparel

Invitation to Fast Break Club Pre-Game Meals (3)

Day in the Life Experience

Autographed Ball signed by Coach Joni Taylor

Entry into Raffle for SEC Tournament Tickets and Hotel for two

Dinner with Coach Joni Taylor

Guest Coach Experience for one Home Game

If you have any questions, please contact Director of Women's Basketball Administration Christina Richardson at crichardson@athletics.tamu.edu.

The Joni Taylor Radio Show returns to Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q for its second installment on Tuesday at 6 p.m. with host Steve Miller on The Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM.

Previously broadcast on Mondays, the show will now move to Tuesdays throughout the rest of the season. Taylor and Miller will discuss the start of the season where the Aggies opened the year with a 2-0 record. The pair will also preview the upcoming matchup at Duke and Taylor's first recruiting class highlighted by three top-100 players with special guests.

Rudy's BBQ is located at 504 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX 77840. Fans unable to attend can also tune in on the 12th Man Mobile App, watch live on the women's basketball Facebook page or on the 12th Man TV app (available on Apple TV, Roku or Fire Stick devices).

New season ticket purchases for the 2022-23 Texas A&M women's basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation.

Joni Taylor Show Full Schedule on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.

Nov. 15

Dec. 13

Jan. 3

Jan. 10

Jan. 24

Jan. 31

Feb. 7

Feb. 14

Feb. 21

Feb. 28

March 7

Courtesy of Texas A&M University