The City of Navasota welcomes new Chief of Police

Lt. Michael “Mike” Mize has been sworn in as Chief of Police for the Navasota Police Department. A swearing-in ceremony was conducted during a special meeting Thursday morning, September 29. Members of the Navasota Police Department, other public safety agencies, elected officials, community leaders, city staff, family and members of the public filled the standing room only Council Chambers of City Hall.

“Seeing how many people came out to support Chief Mize in his new role is a testament to show how much the community believes in his leadership,” said Jason Weeks, City Manager, City of Navasota.

Chief Mize was sworn in by retired Municipal Court Judge John LeFlore and current Municipal Court Judge Pat Gruner, followed by remarks from City Manager, Jason Weeks, and prayer by Pastor Mac Vaughn. The removal of Mize’s Lieutenant bars and badge was completed by his parents, Mike and Deni Mize and the new pinning of Chief bars completed by daughters Paisley and Zaylee Mize, assisted by Jason Castillo. Chief Mize was officially pinned by fiancée Ana Cosino.

“I am in awe seeing the overwhelming support from family, friends, coworkers, and the community who attended my official pinning ceremony today,” Chief Mize said. “Navasota is where I call home, and the togetherness of this community is unmatched. I will continue my duty to serve the community and maintain its integrity. Together, we can continue to make Navasota a great place to call home, and for others to visit.”

Chief Mize was selected after a nationwide recruitment search and brings over 16 years of experience with the Navasota Police Department to his new role. Mize has served as Interim Chief of Police since April 11. He has experience serving in various positions of law enforcement, including patrol officer, Investigator, Narcotics Investigator and Lieutenant Task Force Officer with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). Also, he holds a Master Peace Officer License. Most recently, Mize was awarded and recognized at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo as the 2022 First Responder of the Year. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and is a 2006 graduate from the TEEX Texas Central Police Academy.

Information Courtesy of the City of Navasota