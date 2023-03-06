Tickets On Sale for Destination Bryan's Pints & Paws

Tickets are now on sale for Destination Bryan’s Pints & Paws presented by West Brazos Animal Center in Downtown Bryan. Pints & Paws will take place on Sunday, March 26 from 2-6 p.m.in the grass lots in front of Blackwater Draw Brewery in Historic Downtown Bryan.

The event will feature local craft beer by Blackwater Draw Brewing Co. and KinderHill Brew Lab, dog portrait mini-sessions with the famed ZilkerBark, and more treats for you & your furry friends. $3 from each ticket purchase will be donated to the Bryan Animal Center.

Pints & Paws features an afternoon of craft beer from local Bryan breweries Blackwater Draw Brewery and KinderHill Brew Lab, dog activities and cool off zone, dog vendors, live music, food trucks and more. New this year will be the All-Star Stunt Dog Show featuring world class frisbee dogs, award winning dog tricks, audience participation, comedy antics, high-jumping, and stunt dog agility racing. The event is free to attend with your dog and ticket packages are available to receive special pup perks.

"Destination Bryan is thrilled to bring back Pints & Paws this spring!” said Chris Ortegon, Special Events Coordinator at Destination Bryan. “We’ve added more vendors and entertainment including Stunt Dogs, so this is going to be a fun afternoon you don’t want to miss."

Early bird ticket prices are from March 1-15. Ticket packages include the following:

All Inclusive ($35 for early bird/ $40 regular): Custom Pints & Paws beer glass, 1 free drink from Blackwater Draw Brewery or KinderHill Brew Lab, Bryan branded dog bandana, dog portrait mini session by ZilkerBark, dog treats, and coupons from participating sponsors and vendors

*Must be 21 & Older to purchase All Inclusive package

Just the Paws ($25 for early bird/ $30 regular): Bryan branded dog bandana, dog portrait mini session by ZilkerBark, dog treats, and coupons from participating sponsors and vendors

Just the Pints ($15 for early bird/ $20 regular): Custom Pints & Paws beer glass and 1 free drink from Blackwater Draw Brewery or KinderHill Brew Lab.

Tented seating and cool off zones will be available throughout the event area. Only dogs and puppies are allowed at Pints & Paws and all dogs must be on a leash.

A special thank you to the Bark Booth Sponsors - Renewals by Anderson and Fetch Pet Care of Aggieland.

About Destination Bryan

Destination Bryan is a 501(c)(6) destination marketing organization for Bryan, Texas whose purpose is to drive economic growth to Bryan through tourism efforts including marketing, events, and other promotions of the community. Destination Bryan showcases all that Bryan has to offer in entertainment, attractions, dining, shopping, arts, culture, and more. For more information visit www.destinationbryan.com.

About ZilkerBark

ZilkerBark began in the spring of 2015. The project was founded by Alex Hopes, mostly on accident. Alex had been a Zilker Park regular with his dog Sid for many years, but it wasn’t until 2015 that he started to use his camera at the park. After snapping dog after dog and sharing the photos on Instagram, Austinites began to take notice. Suddenly, ZilkerBark became a voice for the dog community of Austin and a beacon of positivity for those who followed the account.

To date, this small project has turned into more than 30,000 dogs photographed and more than $175,000 raised for animal related non-profits! Alex likes to point out that by now, ZilkerBark has likely photographed everyone’s friend’s dog!

Courtesy of Destination Bryan