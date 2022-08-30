To have and to hold: five Brazos Valley couples tie the knot

Just like that, couples become family, marking the occasion with a ceremony and celebration most often shared by those closest to them. All the preparations leading up to the momentous event become part of their memories as they embark on the next chapter of their lives together. We are pleased to present five Brazos Valley newlyweds in our September issue — Matt and Emma Eckhart, Eric and Leah Hausman, Jeremy and Beatriz Lee, Scott and Paige Scarmardo, and Gabriel and Macy Smith. We feel honored that they shared some of their most personal moments with us, which we pass onto you as you look forward to your own special day.
Matt & Emma Eckhart
Saturday, March 19, 2022
“We loved the idea of having our ceremony and reception in the same location for the sake of keeping the day as stress free as possible. The Banquet Hall at the Ice House is large enough that we were able to have a short period for cocktails in one section of the room, while Ice House staff flipped the room from ceremony to reception.” —Emma Eckhart
“The day before our wedding, Matt gave me a beautiful, dainty necklace with a ‘love knot’ that symbolizes our bond. I wore it the next day when we got married and have barely taken it off since!” —Emma Eckhart
“Matt wore his late Grandpa Bill's cuff links so he could have a piece of him there with us on our special day.” —Emma Eckhart
“The beautiful historic/industrial vibe was perfect for our vision, and we loved the fact that it's a cool, historic building in our favorite part of Bryan!” —Emma Eckhart
Wedding Vendors
- Venue: Ice House on Main, Bryan
Caterer: D'vine Cuisine, Bryan
Cakes: D'vine Cuisine, Bryan
Flowers: Freedom Floral, Houston
Dress: Coreena's Bridal, College Station
Rings: Besco Custom Jewelers, College Station
Bridal Shoes: Nordstrom, Houston
Necklace: Kendra Scott, College Station
Hair Pins: Olive and Piper, oliveandpiper.com
Hair and Makeup: Glow and Grace Artistry, College Station
Photographer: Rachel Driskell Photography, College Station
Day of Coordinator: Jacob Dyson — Ice House on Main, Bryan
DJ/Entertainment: Little Wedding Band, Austin
Bartending: Ice House on Main, Bryan
Rentals: Party Time Rentals, College Station
Scott & Paige Scarmardo
Saturday, February 12, 2022
“Scott’s work life revolves around the cattle and agriculture industries. It was important to me that my husband would be represented at our wedding… Our wedding was a beautiful representation of my hard-working cowboy!” —Paige Scarmardo
“We were married at San Salvador Mission Church in Caldwell. Scott’s family have been members of this church for six generations. His great grandfather donated proceeds from 10 rows of crops to build the church in 1908. Scott’s brothers were also married in this church. The rich family history and the vintage beauty of this church were important to us.” —Paige Scarmardo
“There was an elaborate appetizer display, plated passed crab cakes, beautiful eye-catching salads, and a perfectly cooked prime rib carving station. The food was an experience in itself for our guests!” —Paige Scarmardo
“The Weinberg has so many different textures from the grand chandeliers, brick, metal railing, to the stately wood beams. The finishes married well with the decor style of our wedding.” —Paige Scarmardo
Wedding Vendors
Venue: The Weinberg at Wixon Valley, Bryan
Caterer: City View Catering, Houston
Cakes: Moma Cakes, College Station
Flowers: Urban Rubbish, College Station
Dress: Belvieu Bridal, Deer Park
Rings: Montelongo’s Fine Jewelry, College Station
Accessories: Treasures by Agnes, treasuresbyagnes.com
Hair and Makeup: Southern Belles Beauty, Lott
Photographer: Samantha Kaye Photography, Bryan
Videographer: M2 Media, Huntsville
Coordinator: Ashley & Co., College Station
Favors: Sip, Hip, Hooray, Tomball
DJ/Entertainment: The Crossroads Band, Caldwell
Bartending: Weinberg at Wixon Valley, Bryan
Rentals: Ashley & Co., College Station
Photo Booth: Fired Up Entertainment, League City
Jeremy & Beatriz Lee
Saturday, March 12, 2022
Whitney Hope Co.
“The Barn was more beautiful than we could have imagined for our wedding venue.” —Beatriz Lee
“Hire a wedding planner if you are able to! Also, personalize your wedding day to you and your significant other's liking!” —Beatriz Lee
“Jeremy's mom wore a hanbok, a traditional Korean dress. Some of our friends led a couple of worship songs during our ceremony. This was important to us because we met leading worship.” —Beatriz Lee
Wedding Vendors
Venue: Always Timeless Barn, Hearne
Caterer: Paolo's Italian Kitchen, College Station
Rehearsal Dinner: H-E-B Deli, College Station
Cakes: H-E-B, College Station
Flowers: H-E-B, College Station
Dress: Lina V Formals, Houston
Rings: Christie's Jewelers, College Station
Hair and Makeup: Naturally Flawless Beauty, College Station
Photographer: Whitney Hope Photography, College Station
Rentals: Party Time Rentals, College Station
Gabriel & Macy Smith
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
“We got engaged at Padlock Escape Games in College Station. She had no idea I had it planned for her to finish her escape and I was on the other side of the escape door.” —Gabriel Smith
“When it’s time for the ceremony, be sure to do the things most important to your bride and groom. Don't forget the little things. Sometimes looking back they can be more important than you think.” —Macy Smith
“I had two blue flowers in my bouquet to remember my meemaw, who passed Dec 26, 2020.” —Macy Smith
“Brownstone Reserve was just perfect when we viewed it for the first time, and we just knew that was the right place. From the beautiful landscapes to the waterfront, everything was absolutely beautiful!” —Macy Smith
Wedding Vendors
Venue: Brownstone Reserve, Bryan
Caterer: Shelia’s Catering and More, Bryan
Cakes: Violeta, Austin
Flowers: Freedom Floral, Houston
Dress: Maggie Sottero
Bride's Ring: Johnny Dang and Co., Houston
Groom's Ring: Johnny’s Custom Jewelry, Houston
Bride's Jewelry: Mariell Genuine 14K Gold
Bride's Shoes: Betsey Johnson
Groom's Tuxedo: Gentlemens Guru
Bride's Hair: Reeka Barnes — IAm Anointed Handz, Bryan
Bridesmaid's Hair: Kennesha Wilson — Krownedbykennesha (Krowned Beauty Bar), Bryan
Makeup: Trenise Barnes — Waytoofetchh, Bryan
Photographer: Cecilly Martinez — Cecilly Elaine Photography, Bryan
Videographer: Monica Portillo — Love in a Flash Photography, Bryan
Coordinator: Bethany Davis, Houston
DJ/Entertainment: DjJayySmithhh
Sound Equipment: Heavy HD Productions, Bryan
Bartending: Buppy’s Catering, Bryan
Leah & Eric Hausman
Saturday, June 11, 2022
“Our wedding day was absolutely perfect. We enjoyed every minute! The best thing was being surrounded by those that mean the most to us and celebrating our new journey together.” —Leah Hausman
“We had personal touches of our journey together — handmade mints made with our friends and family, photos and more. Some highlights would be a redone window pane I had done and incorporated wedding pictures of our grandparents and parents. As family is very important to us, it really fit into our vision. Another personal touch was the memorial table for those that were not able to be there with us however celebrated in spirit. Also, I had a bridal jacket given to me by one of my matrons of honor who included leather and lace for a special touch.” —Leah Hausman
“Take your time, talk and think through your decisions with each other. Enjoy the process as much as possible and take a break if you feel overwhelmed! Lean on your family and friends for help and advice. Mostly remember this day is about you as a couple and that is the most significant part, everything else is added bliss!” —Leah Hausman
“St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bryan is the church we both grew up in and received the majority of our sacraments in, so it only made sense to continue our journey starting there.” —Leah Hausman
Wedding Vendors
- Rehearsal Dinner Venue: Best Western Premiere, Bryan
- Rehearsal Dinner Caterer: Papa Perez, Bryan
- Invitations: Accuprint Graphics and Printing
- Venue: St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bryan
- Reception: Brazos Center, Bryan
- Caterer: J. Cody’s Barbecue, Bryan
- Cakes: Cake Flair, Bryan
- Flowers: Ally G Designs, Bryan
- Dress: Love and Lace Bridal, Navasota
- Suits: Men's Warehouse
- Bridesmaid Dresses: Azzazie
- Bridesmaids House: Highland Haus
- Rings: Fifth C Jewelry, Bryan
- Hair Piece and Veil: Love and Lace Bridal, Navasota
- Hair and Makeup: Stephanie Aponte and Esther Gonzales — Naturally Flawless, College Station
- Photographer: Samantha Kaye Photography, Bryan
- Videographer: M2 Media, Bryan
- Coordinator: Events by Brandy, College Station
- DJ/Entertainment: Southern County Line, Katy
- Bartending: Cocktails 4 U, College Station
- Rentals: Party Time Rentals, College Station
- Fruit/Cheese Arrangements: Fruit your Fancy- Regina South
- Bridal Jacket: RAD Leather Designs
- Dress Preservation: Pride Cleaners