To have and to hold: five Brazos Valley couples tie the knot

Just like that, couples become family, marking the occasion with a ceremony and celebration most often shared by those closest to them. All the preparations leading up to the momentous event become part of their memories as they embark on the next chapter of their lives together. We are pleased to present five Brazos Valley newlyweds in our September issue — Matt and Emma Eckhart, Eric and Leah Hausman, Jeremy and Beatriz Lee, Scott and Paige Scarmardo, and Gabriel and Macy Smith. We feel honored that they shared some of their most personal moments with us, which we pass onto you as you look forward to your own special day.

Matt & Emma Eckhart

Saturday, March 19, 2022

“We loved the idea of having our ceremony and reception in the same location for the sake of keeping the day as stress free as possible. The Banquet Hall at the Ice House is large enough that we were able to have a short period for cocktails in one section of the room, while Ice House staff flipped the room from ceremony to reception.” —Emma Eckhart

“The day before our wedding, Matt gave me a beautiful, dainty necklace with a ‘love knot’ that symbolizes our bond. I wore it the next day when we got married and have barely taken it off since!” —Emma Eckhart

“Matt wore his late Grandpa Bill's cuff links so he could have a piece of him there with us on our special day.” —Emma Eckhart

“The beautiful historic/industrial vibe was perfect for our vision, and we loved the fact that it's a cool, historic building in our favorite part of Bryan!” —Emma Eckhart

Wedding Vendors

Venue: Ice House on Main, Bryan

Caterer: D'vine Cuisine, Bryan

Cakes: D'vine Cuisine, Bryan

Flowers: Freedom Floral, Houston

Dress: Coreena's Bridal, College Station

Rings: Besco Custom Jewelers, College Station

Bridal Shoes: Nordstrom, Houston

Necklace: Kendra Scott, College Station

Hair Pins: Olive and Piper, oliveandpiper.com

Hair and Makeup: Glow and Grace Artistry, College Station

Photographer: Rachel Driskell Photography, College Station

Day of Coordinator: Jacob Dyson — Ice House on Main, Bryan

DJ/Entertainment: Little Wedding Band, Austin

Bartending: Ice House on Main, Bryan

Rentals: Party Time Rentals, College Station

Scott & Paige Scarmardo

Saturday, February 12, 2022

“Scott’s work life revolves around the cattle and agriculture industries. It was important to me that my husband would be represented at our wedding… Our wedding was a beautiful representation of my hard-working cowboy!” —Paige Scarmardo

“We were married at San Salvador Mission Church in Caldwell. Scott’s family have been members of this church for six generations. His great grandfather donated proceeds from 10 rows of crops to build the church in 1908. Scott’s brothers were also married in this church. The rich family history and the vintage beauty of this church were important to us.” —Paige Scarmardo

“There was an elaborate appetizer display, plated passed crab cakes, beautiful eye-catching salads, and a perfectly cooked prime rib carving station. The food was an experience in itself for our guests!” —Paige Scarmardo

“The Weinberg has so many different textures from the grand chandeliers, brick, metal railing, to the stately wood beams. The finishes married well with the decor style of our wedding.” —Paige Scarmardo

Wedding Vendors

Venue: The Weinberg at Wixon Valley, Bryan

Caterer: City View Catering, Houston

Cakes: Moma Cakes, College Station

Flowers: Urban Rubbish, College Station

Dress: Belvieu Bridal, Deer Park

Rings: Montelongo’s Fine Jewelry, College Station

Accessories: Treasures by Agnes, treasuresbyagnes.com

Hair and Makeup: Southern Belles Beauty, Lott

Photographer: Samantha Kaye Photography, Bryan

Videographer: M2 Media, Huntsville

Coordinator: Ashley & Co., College Station

Favors: Sip, Hip, Hooray, Tomball

DJ/Entertainment: The Crossroads Band, Caldwell

Bartending: Weinberg at Wixon Valley, Bryan

Rentals: Ashley & Co., College Station

Photo Booth: Fired Up Entertainment, League City

Jeremy & Beatriz Lee

Saturday, March 12, 2022

Whitney Hope Co.

“The Barn was more beautiful than we could have imagined for our wedding venue.” —Beatriz Lee

“Hire a wedding planner if you are able to! Also, personalize your wedding day to you and your significant other's liking!” —Beatriz Lee

“Jeremy's mom wore a hanbok, a traditional Korean dress. Some of our friends led a couple of worship songs during our ceremony. This was important to us because we met leading worship.” —Beatriz Lee

Wedding Vendors

Venue: Always Timeless Barn, Hearne

Caterer: Paolo's Italian Kitchen, College Station

Rehearsal Dinner: H-E-B Deli, College Station

Cakes: H-E-B, College Station

Flowers: H-E-B, College Station

Dress: Lina V Formals, Houston

Rings: Christie's Jewelers, College Station

Hair and Makeup: Naturally Flawless Beauty, College Station

Photographer: Whitney Hope Photography, College Station

Rentals: Party Time Rentals, College Station

Gabriel & Macy Smith

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

“We got engaged at Padlock Escape Games in College Station. She had no idea I had it planned for her to finish her escape and I was on the other side of the escape door.” —Gabriel Smith

“When it’s time for the ceremony, be sure to do the things most important to your bride and groom. Don't forget the little things. Sometimes looking back they can be more important than you think.” —Macy Smith

“I had two blue flowers in my bouquet to remember my meemaw, who passed Dec 26, 2020.” —Macy Smith

“Brownstone Reserve was just perfect when we viewed it for the first time, and we just knew that was the right place. From the beautiful landscapes to the waterfront, everything was absolutely beautiful!” —Macy Smith

Wedding Vendors

Venue: Brownstone Reserve, Bryan

Caterer: Shelia’s Catering and More, Bryan

Cakes: Violeta, Austin

Flowers: Freedom Floral, Houston

Dress: Maggie Sottero

Bride's Ring: Johnny Dang and Co., Houston

Groom's Ring: Johnny’s Custom Jewelry, Houston

Bride's Jewelry: Mariell Genuine 14K Gold

Bride's Shoes: Betsey Johnson

Groom's Tuxedo: Gentlemens Guru

Bride's Hair: Reeka Barnes — IAm Anointed Handz, Bryan

Bridesmaid's Hair: Kennesha Wilson — Krownedbykennesha (Krowned Beauty Bar), Bryan

Makeup: Trenise Barnes — Waytoofetchh, Bryan

Photographer: Cecilly Martinez — Cecilly Elaine Photography, Bryan

Videographer: Monica Portillo — Love in a Flash Photography, Bryan

Coordinator: Bethany Davis, Houston

DJ/Entertainment: DjJayySmithhh

Sound Equipment: Heavy HD Productions, Bryan

Bartending: Buppy’s Catering, Bryan

Leah & Eric Hausman

Saturday, June 11, 2022

“Our wedding day was absolutely perfect. We enjoyed every minute! The best thing was being surrounded by those that mean the most to us and celebrating our new journey together.” —Leah Hausman

“We had personal touches of our journey together — handmade mints made with our friends and family, photos and more. Some highlights would be a redone window pane I had done and incorporated wedding pictures of our grandparents and parents. As family is very important to us, it really fit into our vision. Another personal touch was the memorial table for those that were not able to be there with us however celebrated in spirit. Also, I had a bridal jacket given to me by one of my matrons of honor who included leather and lace for a special touch.” —Leah Hausman

“Take your time, talk and think through your decisions with each other. Enjoy the process as much as possible and take a break if you feel overwhelmed! Lean on your family and friends for help and advice. Mostly remember this day is about you as a couple and that is the most significant part, everything else is added bliss!” —Leah Hausman

“St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bryan is the church we both grew up in and received the majority of our sacraments in, so it only made sense to continue our journey starting there.” —Leah Hausman

Wedding Vendors