Visit College Station presents Christmas in College Station

Christmas in College Station is back in full swing as Visit College Station, in partnership with Santa’s Wonderland, works to make our community the destination for holiday celebrations and shopping.

Christmas in College Station offers a series of holiday events and specials throughout the city with the goal being to attract visitors who stay overnight, providing a significant boost to our local economy. The partnership encourages Santa’s Wonderland visitors to extend their stay in College Station to enjoy festive events and cheerful specials.

This season, Santa's Wonderland is expecting to welcome nearly half a million people to the park during its 25th anniversary season! Santa's Wonderland is a local family and Aggie owned business that started on 20 acres in South College Station and has grown to over 130 acres today. You can expect Santa’s Wonderland to continue amazing guests with millions of holiday lights, family hayrides, horse & carriage tours, and opportunities to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus. To make your visit merry throughout, Santa’s Wonderland is offering a convenient free shuttle to and from the Santa’s Wonderland that will be located at Post Oak Mall.

Make note: Christmas in College Station isn’t just for visitors — residents and area businesses can join in the fun too!

Holiday Specials

We encourage College Station residents and visitors to partake in our Holiday Deals pass program by taking advantage of specials and deals from local businesses this holiday season. Deals are redeemable from Nov. 11 – Dec. 31.

Is your College Station business interested in offering a deal to encourage increased patronage during the holiday season? Sign up to participate in the deals pass today: Business Sign Up for Holiday Deals Pass

Santa-certified Hotels

Do you have family or friends coming to town for the holidays and don’t have enough room at your place? Check out special deals at our Santa-Certified Hotels.

Events

Christmas in College Station’s offerings include Howdy Holly-Days at Northgate, the Holiday Artisan Market at Century Square, the City of College Station’s traditional Christmas in the Park, and much more. Stay updated on all the holiday events and specials at Christmas in College Station.

Are you planning a holiday event that will be open to the public? Add it to our campaign: Add Your Holiday Event

Photo Opportunities

Remember your time with us while you’re here during the holidays by snapping a photo with your family and friends at one (or all) of College Station’s murals, statues, and picturesque backdrops! Don’t forget to tag us @visitcstx and use the hashtag #visitcstx to be featured on our social media: Photo Opportunities.

Christmas Ornaments

As part of the 2022 Christmas in College Station campaign, Visit College Station is happy to announce the creation of the 2nd annual Christmas in College Station ornament, done in partnership with Aggieland Outfitters. Ornaments will soon be available for purchase at the Aggieland Outfitters store on University Dr., online at aggielandoutfitters.com, or at a select events throughout the Christmas season including:

Christmas in the Park Event Weekend: Dec. 2 & 3 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Howdy Holly-Days at Northgate: Dec. 11 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Holiday Artisan Market at Century Square: Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Vendor Markets

Visit College Station is hosting two vendor markets for Christmas in College Station. If you would like to be a vendor for Howdy Holly-Days at Northgate, held December 10th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. or the Holiday Artisan Market at Century Square, held December 18th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., sign up at Vendor Sign Up. There is a $25 registration fee and there are a maximum number of vendor spots at each event so don't delay in signing up!