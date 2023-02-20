February 2023 – The Rotary Club of Katy will host the 2023 Wild West Brewfest on March 23-25,2023 at Typhoon Texas in Katy, TX. This will be the event's 10th festival in 11 years, and the fun continues with another weekend full of great beer, live music, food and more. The K-Town Throwdown will kick-off the multi-day event on Thursday, March 23, followed by the Launch Party on Friday, March 24. The official WWBF will be on Saturday, March 25, featuring 0ver 125 brewers and 800 different beers.

The WWBF showcases some of the best liquids, including pours from some of Houston's premier breweries like Karbach, Buffalo Bayou, 8th Wonder, True Anomaly and Katy's own, No Label Brewery. HEB will host a "Craft Beer Corral" in the WWBF's Texas Zone, featuring a tap wall with 7new release beers. WWBF patrons will get to vote for their favorite, and the winner will be featured in Houston and Austin-area HEBs. No Label Brewery's fan favorite, Kevin's Mom, won in 2022, and this amazing brew is being released in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, exciting brewery collaborations are happening because of WWBF. One matchmaking adventure is a new beer from Meanwhile Brewery in Austin, TX and No Label Brewery. This special brew will be available for pours at the 2023 WWBF, so come check it out! And be on the lookout for more future WWBF matchmaking collaborations.

Since the inception of the WWBF, the Rotary Club of Katy has donated over $1 million to the local community in student scholarships and to charitable organizations. This event was volunteer created and continues to be all-volunteer run. We pride ourselves on hosting a fantastic festival while raising funds to give back to others in needs. Sponsors like the City of Katy, American Furniture Warehouse, Truist, HEB and so many others make possible all the great things we are able to do.

Because we want to give back even more, the WWBF is now expanding to host not one, but two festivals this year. The second brew festival will be held at Typhoon Texas in Pflugerville, TX on April6-8, 2023. It will be twice the beer, twice the fun, twice the giving! If you have not purchased your WWBF tickets, you can do so at www.wildwestbrewfest.com. Get yours today - we look forward to seeing you soon!

Courtesy of Wild West Brewfest