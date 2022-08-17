Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley to host free adult education classes

Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley will host a GED Class and a English as a Second Language Class at no cost for members of the community. Interested parties should take note of registration times and all required documentation needed. For more information contact Workforce Solutions at 936.438.1756 or adulted505@gmail.com.

Below is information about both classes:

GED Class

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Class Orientation: Thursday, August 18 from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Additional Class Orientations: every second Tuesday through November 2022

Class begins: Tuesday, August 23 at the Navasota Center (101 Stadium Drive, Navasota)

Interested persons should note:

Registration will take approximately three hours. Guests are asked to be on time and to bring a Photo ID (required) and a Social Security Card (if available).

Students 18 and under must have a parent or guardian present to enroll and bring school withdrawal papers from the last school they attended. The requirements are mandatory.

Childcare is not currently offered or available at this time.

English as a Second Language

Tuesdays & Thursdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Class Orientation: Monday, August 22 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Additional Class Orientations: every third Tuesday through November 2022

Class begins: Tuesday, August 30 at the Navasota Center (101 Stadium Drive, Navasota)

Interested persons should note:

Registration will take approximately three hours. Guests are asked to be on time and to bring a Photo ID (required) and a Social Security Card (if available).

Students 18 and under must have a parent or guardian present to enroll and bring school withdrawal papers from the last school they attended. The requirements are mandatory.

Childcare is not currently offered or available at this time.

Information Courtesy of Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley