World AIDS Day with Project Unity and Brazos County Health District

Project Unity and the Brazos County Health District are hosting a special World AIDS Day clinic on Thursday, December 1st from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brazos County Health District, 201N Texas Ave, Bryan, TX 77803.

The clinic will include free HIV testing, free COVID-19 and flu vaccines, an Affordable Care Act representative to help visitors sign up for health insurance, free $20 gift cards with the completion of a survey, and community resources.

The CDC recommends that all sexually active adults be tested for HIV at least once a year. It is estimatedthat 1 out of 8 people with HIV do not know that they have the virus. Testing is the only way to diagnoseand treat HIV. With treatment, a person has the same life expectancy as a person without HIV. Withouttreatment, a person has an average life expectancy of only 12 years.

For more information, please contact Georgette Herring at gherring@brazoscountytx.gov