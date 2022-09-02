Discover Bryan: A Legendary Destination

Born of converging cultures and built on deep Texas roots, Bryan is a community filled with authentic stories, people, and places – our legends. Our legends are ever evolving while staying true to our Texas spirit.

Bryan is known as the “heart and soul” of the area, with a rich past, diverse cultures, and a proud heritage. Festivals and events like Fiestas Patrias and Brazos Valley Worldfest celebrate our community’s diversity throughout the year, and organizations like the Brazos Valley African American Museum and Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History celebrate our heritage and tell the stories of our past.

Our community’s diversity extends to our restaurants and attractions, too. Historic Downtown Bryan is home to Mexican, German, Italian, and Asian restaurants, plus some of the top-rated BBQ joints in the state. Food really doesn’t get fresher than what you’ll find on the north end of Downtown, where Ronin Farm & Restaurant serves up delicious bites from their own farm! Looking for something a little more upscale? Christopher’s World Grille and Campfire Restaurant serve some of the finest dishes around. You definitely won’t be disappointed.

Bryan is also home to three of the Brazos Valley’s most popular attractions – Aggieland Wild Animal Safari, Historic Downtown Bryan, and Messina Hof Winery & Resort.

These are just a few of the many experiences you’ll find in our community. Visit destinationbryan.com to find more inspiration, things to do, and places to stay.