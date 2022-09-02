Discover College Station: The Heart of Aggieland

× 1 of 2 Expand Gabriel Chmielewski Texas A&M University Division of Aerial images of the Texas A&M Campus taken on Aug. 3, 2016. (Texas A&M University Division of Marketing & Communications) × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

College Station has always been known as a great place for fans to see a game. But we’re also a great place to see and do a whole lot more. You’ll find famous dining spots, legendary watering holes, unique historic sites, and even a presidential library and museum.

From comforting delights to some of the top-rated barbeque joints in Texas, our dining options can satisfy any craving. Let’s not forget to mention the great cocktails and drinks around our Northgate Entertainment District. So pull up a seat, or a barstool, and join us for a dining experience that will far-exceed your expectations.

Whether you’re here with family or friends, looking for a date night or venturing on your own, College Station has something for everyone and unique places to stay! Time to throw some axes, play laser tag, ice-skate, experience nightlife, live music and so much more.

College Station is a thriving community with wonderful hospitable people ready to welcome you to The Heart of Aggieland®. For more information, go to visit.cstx.gov.