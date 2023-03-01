Editor's Letter: Finding your Foundation (March 2023)

From the time we are born, we have a natural desire to fit in and find our place in the world. With this beginning at such a young age, we find parts of ourselves throughout our lives that truly shape us into the person that we become, but have you ever stopped to think about how the community we live in shapes our thoughts and actions?

In the Brazos Valley, we have a vibrant community filled with hundreds of thousands of different people, yet we all have something in common — we come from a community that is known for its friendliness and willingness to serve others.

You can see a lot of this in the nonprofits in our community who find a way to serve every demographic from veterans to children to healthcare and pets — there really is something for everyone. In this issue, we wanted to bring to light some of the outstanding organizations that truly help the Brazos Valley be one-of-a-kind.

On page 8, we take a look at the BEE Community, an organization working to provide a place of work and community for adults with disabilities. Did we mention they make super unique products available for purchase? We also take a look at the Texas Ramp Project which provides accessibility ramps to elderly individuals and wheelchair users completely free of charge (page 21).

We talk to REACH Project founder Max Gerall to take a look at what new initiatives the organization is pursuing — spoiler alert: there are some big things going on in Aggieland (page 32)! Curious about nonprofits but not sure where to start? We talk to nonprofit experts who share more about how to get involved and answer your commonly asked question on page 55.

We also highlight two amazing upcoming events, which are sure to peak your interest! The Prenatal Clinic will once again host its annual You’re the Tops Event on April 22 celebrating 10 local women who have given back to the community, plus a business who has also continuously supported the clinic over the years (page 44). We also preview the incoming replica exhibit of Washington D.C.’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial coming to College Station for one weekend only in April on page 47.

Looking for another way to get involved? The Ranch Harley Davidson provides a great atmosphere of community and raises awareness about bikers and motorcycles safely (page 38). If you haven’t been to their new building on Highway 6, you are missing out!

Whether you’re a lifelong resident or new to the area, we encourage you to get involved in the community we call home — find a place to volunteer or if you feel so inclined to donate to. No matter how you get involved, don’t forget the Brazos Valley is helping you to find your fit!

— The Insite Team