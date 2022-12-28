Editor's Letter: Forging the Future (January 2023)

Some say the new year is a fresh start — a chance to look back and reflect on our past and a time to plan for our future.

In this issue, we take a dive into a variety of business entrepreneurs who share a new perspective on business — many untold stories of grit and determination. We start with four young boys who took their creativity to the next level by creating a business selling art they have created (page 29). Then, we move to the college level, did you know Texas A&M offers a business course that allows students to open and close a business in one semester? Check out the Integrated Business Program story on page 66 to learn more about how these students get hands-on experience outside of the classroom.

We also talk to local author, Chaselyn Roderick, who is a freshman at Texas A&M (page 47), did we mentioned she just published her third book? Plus, we have young entrepreneurs who want to share business tips with you (page 44), maybe they can provide a new perspective on a new idea or business you’ve been wanting to try?

Looking for a more seasoned veteran? Check out our Q&A with multi-restaurant owner Wade Beckman, who shares his business journey in the Brazos Valley (page 39).

Are you more interested in the economic side? Be sure to get tickets to the 2023 Economic Business Conference happening on January 25 in College Station (page 14). We also talk to multiple major cities in the Brazos Valley to share what’s up and coming this new year (page 34) in our area.

Speaking of the new year, we look at five local ways to stay true to your new year’s resolutions on page 11. Plus, Baylor Scott & White family medicine physician Dr. Van Thi Ngo shares ways to ensure you are starting the year off on a healthy path (page 22).

For us here at Insite Media, we like to take the beginning of the year to plan ahead and look at what we have coming up in the Brazos Valley this next year. Planning a magazine is not at all a walk in the park and can take months to plan, execute and perfect all before it ever hits the stands, but with every magazine comes the untold stories of the Brazos Valley and more importantly our take on this wonderful place to live. We hope every issue serves in a way to make you fall more in love with this beautiful place we call home.

Cheers to 2023, here’s to making it a great one!

— The Insite Team