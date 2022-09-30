Editor's Letter: Home for the Harvest (October 2022)

As we gear up for fall, we will start to see many seasonal changes — the leaves will begin to change shades, new decor will find its way on front porches and Halloween costumes will begin to fill the minds of young children. In all the changes, families will begin to come together ahead of the upcoming holiday season and many will look to the year ahead to see what new things can come about.

Many families may look to soak in the nice weather (if Texas gives us a break) through meals together on local restaurant patios (see “It’s Patio Time!” on page 74 to check out our top picks). Some might consider creating an outdoor sanctuary right in their own backyard by adding new plants (turn to page 70 to read “Welcoming in the Wild” by a local landscaper).

Both new and long-standing community members will begin to look for potential changes in their living quarters at the Fall 2022 Parade of Homes™ tour featuring over 50 homes in the Brazos Valley that are up for grabs (featured on page 25).

Some residents may just be looking for a way to spruce up their current homes by adding new paint on the walls or knocking out a wall (see “Remodeling 101” on page 66 for some tips).

The Insite and Integ team would like to thank Ellen Ritscher Sackett for her guidance as editor-in-chief of the magazine over the past two years and recognize her contributions to growing our brand. We wish her the best of luck with her future endeavors.

— The Insite Team