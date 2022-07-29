Editor's Letter: Starting off on the right foot (August 2022)

When I look at my first-day-of-school photos, I can rekindle the emotions I felt then as if it were yesterday — eager for a fresh start, nervous about the unknown, anticipating what’s to come. All across the Brazos Valley, students are experiencing similar nervous jitters and excitement, whether it’s their first day in a classroom or final year before graduation. Teachers feel it too, as do parents, who have spent the last month or so preparing their children for the big day. Then that moment arrives, classes begin, and everyone begins to settle into the new academic year.

This August, our issue focuses on some significant new beginnings. Joni Taylor begins her much-anticipated tenure as head coach of Texas A&M University women’s basketball, and we welcome her to Aggieland with an exclusive Q&A (page 22). We were also thrilled to speak with Americana artist Robert Earl Keen, a Texas legend, who is starting his next chapter following 41 years of being on the road (page 32). One of his last performances will be at his alma mater, Texas A&M, for the grand opening celebration of its impressive 20-acre Aggie Park (page 28).

We also have some suggestions for the new school year. Turn the page for some fun stuff we found to add to your child’s backpack that may take you to some businesses in the Brazos Valley you have yet to explore (page 8). Guest contributor Sarah Wilson, aka Budget Girl, has some good advice on ways to save money while back-to-school shopping (page 16), and Chasing Roots blogger Erin Ferris outlines how parents can help teachers in the classroom and, in turn, help their children thrive in school (page 12).

In combination with the August issue, we are honoring the tradition of first-day-of-school photos with our first Back-to-School Photo Contest, and we’d love to see many of your children’s smiley (or frowny) faces! We invite readers to submit photos in four categories: Most Creative,Before and After, Kindergarten 1st Day, and High School Senior First Day, sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association - Houston and Southeast Texas chapter. Each winner will receive a gift card to a local restaurant, and in addition, one voter will be randomly picked to receive a gift card. Keep your eye out on our social media (InsiteBV on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) or check out our website (insitebrazosvalley.com) later this month for how you can enter.

For one first-day-for-posterity photo, Mom carefully positioned me on the driveway, wearing my favorite pink poncho (which I still have, by the way). I remember holding that “action” pose until she took just the right shot. Frozen in place with one foot forward, I was so excited and apprehensive at the same time, yet ready to go! I could hardly wait to find out what adventures lie ahead. Now that I think about it, that’s been true for every “first” in my life. May all your firsts come with the same kind of excitement and hope, promise, and purpose I felt that day. I look forward to seeing some of your photos and wish you well on your adventures to come!

Best,

Ellen Ritscher Sackett

Editor-in-chief

Are you on social media? Let’s get to know each other! Friend me on Facebook at Ellen Ritscher Sackett. You can also email me at ellen@insitebrazosvalley.com.