“Brazos Valley African American Museum,” by Barry Davis

Explore the history, development, and goals of the Brazos Valley African American Museum with board member and former Bryan High and Texas A&M basketball coach Barry Davis. Since 2006, the museum has been the place to explore, develop, preserve, and present African Americans’ cultural history and heritage in the Brazos Valley.

Attendance is free, but lunch is $7 per person. Lunch reservations are required by the Friday before the event. You can reserve your lunch by calling 979.764.3486, visiting a parks facility, or online. Payment is required at registration.