“Capturing the Light in your Landscapes” Workshop with awards winner artist Al Slavin.

Friday-Sunday, March 3-5 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

A Three-day workshop with Al Slavin where we will learn how to use dynamic light in your landscape paintings to create an emotional bond with your viewer. We will focus on clouds and trees as a means to showcase the light. Also emphasized: color theory, values, design and composition, the use of mediums and technique. The paintings of Al Slavin call to mind magical memories and the promise of a beautiful future. He has the unique ability to capture with brushstrokes all that is good and right with the world and condense it into mystical scenes of enchanted light. Al Slavin moved to Homer, Alaska when he was 14 years old and he was so moved by the raw beauty of the place that it moved him to express it through paint. He still draws on those feelings when he needs inspiration for a painting or has a little painter’s block. Al has been studying color theory, painting techniques, learning how to use mediums, and experimenting with substrates for about 40 years. In his paintings, Al tries to express emotions through good light and beautifully rendered scenes with rich colors. Most of Al Slavin’s artwork is from his imagination, pulled from his many experiences from the many different places he has lived throughout his life.

More information about the artist: https://www.alslavin.com/

The supplies list will be emailed to you after registration