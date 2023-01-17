“Live from Aggieland,” by Rob Clark

Aggieland has witnessed a parade of musical icons over the years, each with an intriguing story attached. Rob Clark explores these stories in his book, “Live from Aggieland.” Learn how popular music has enhanced Bryan-College Station’s cultural perspective while providing students, graduates, and residents with lasting musical memories.

Attendance is free, but lunch is $7 per person. Lunch reservations are required by the Friday before the event. You can reserve your lunch by calling 979.764.3486, visiting a parks facility, or online. Payment is required at registration.