“Past & Present Texas Wine,” by Ben Jeter

When pondering the future, it’s helpful to examine the past. Explore the past and present of Texas wines with Threshold Vineyards winemaker and Aggie alumnus Ben Jeter. The family-owned vineyard and winery is located near the Brazos River.

Attendance is free, but lunch is $7 per person. Lunch reservations are required by the Friday before the event. You can reserve your lunch by calling 979.764.3486, visiting a parks facility, or online. Payment is required at registration.