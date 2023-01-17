“Washington on the Brazos,” by Chandler Wahrmund

Located on 293 acres of lush parkland, Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site gives visitors a unique insight into the lives and times of the 59 delegates who met on that spot in 1836 to declare independence from Mexico. Fanthorp Inn Interpreter Chandler Wahrmund describes the site’s unique history and how Texas became Texas.

Attendance is free, but lunch is $7 per person. Lunch reservations are required by the Friday before the event. You can reserve your lunch by calling 979.764.3486, visiting a parks facility, or online. Payment is required at registration.