11th Annual Brazos Valley Symphony Golf Tournament

The Brazos Valley Symphony Society invites you to join us for the 11th Annual BVSO Golf Tournament supporting the cultural and educational programs of the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra.

The tournament will take place at the beautiful Pebble Creek Country Club on Monday, October 10, 2022, with a shotgun start at 10 am. The 18-hole Championship golf course, designed for both challenge and enjoyment by nationally recognized golf course architect Ken Dye, brings out the best in players of all skill levels, while leaving the best of nature in play. Mr. Dye’s expertise and artistry have produced a series of 18 unique holes, each with its own natural features. Lakes, creeks and woodlands provide a beautiful backdrop and blend with the course design to produce a unique golf experience in the Brazos Valley.

Registration: 8:30 AM – Shotgun Start 10 AM