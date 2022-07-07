unnamed.png

11th Annual Hog Splash Mud Volleyball Tournament

No need to be the most experienced volleyball player to participate in this event—just a person who does not mind having fun or getting a little dirty to support Hospice Brazos Valley.  Each year title sponsor Slovacek's Sausage hosts this one-of-a-kind fundraising event that is fun for the whole family.  Play, cheer on your friends, grab a bite to eat from a food truck, and stay cool with a drink at the beverage tent.  Bring a towel, sunscreen, & a lawn chair, and get ready to make muddy memories!  Spectators and children are free to attend! All proceeds benefit local non-profit Hospice Brazos Valley.

Info

Slovacek Foods 9500 Slovacek Road, City of Snook, Texas 77878
979-821-2266
