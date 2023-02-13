The U.S. National Combustion Meeting has been organized biennially since 1999 by the joint US Sections of The Combustion Institute (the Western States Section or WSSCI, the Eastern States Section or ESSCI, and the Central States Section or CSSCI). The 13th U.S. National Combustion Meeting will be held in College Station, Texas in conjunction with Texas A&M University and hosted by the CSSCI. They expect more than 600 students, scientists, and engineers at this meeting, representing the leading edge of combustion research in the United States.