Join the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History on October 1, 2022, for the 17th annual Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival! To kick off the festival, runners and walkers of all ages are welcome to join in the 14th Annual Buffalo Stampede Half Marathon & 5K Race at 7:30 am starting at the Brazos Center. After the race, the entire family can enjoy other fun activities highlighting Texas History at this free heritage festival! Visitors will also have the opportunity to observe demonstrations of frontier skills and trades including flint-knapping, spinning, weaving, quilting, and blacksmithing. This is a family-friendly event, so there will be free pony rides, train rides, and other activities for children. The Museum will be open free with more exhibits, activities, and demonstrators inside!