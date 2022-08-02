REGISTRATION IS UNDERWAY FOR 501C3 NONPROFITS IN THE 7-COUNTY REGION OF THE BRAZOS VALLEY TO PARTICIPATE IN BRAZOS VALLEY GIVES. The deadline to register is Friday, September 9 – brazosvalleygives.org. Registration is affordable and economical. The fee for 501c3 nonprofits to participate is --$50.00 Current Nonprofit Foundation Partners [have a charitable endowment at Foundation] $150.00 All other 501(c)[3) nonprofit organizations. Powered by the Community Foundation, Brazos Valley Gives will be held on Tuesday, October 18, from 5:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. [EARLY GIVING begins Sept. 19]. Brazos Valley Gives is an annual month-long giving event that culminates on the 3rd Tuesday of Oct. with 18-hours of on-line giving that brings the region together on one day and as “one community" to raise critical funding and awareness for nonprofit organizations throughout the Brazos Valley. 501c3 nonprofit organization from throughout the 7-county region of the Brazos Valley are invited to participate in Brazos Valley Gives. GOAL for 2022 Brazos Valley Gives - $1,000,000. GOAL - 165 nonprofit participants. For more information, call Patricia Gerling at 979.589.4305; brazosvalleygives@gmail.com or visit www.brazosvalleygives.org