Saturday, August 27th, 5:30-9:00 PM @ Castlegate II Community Center

Snacks, games, dancing, AND sign up yourDash for Down Syndrome Team! RSVP: athttps://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScWFUHFE_lpm139IDmo-y5vRk9M9XtB-c6r438ITrBva4YCzg/viewform