The 2022 Bryan-College Station Parade of Homes™ is for everyone looking for inspiration on the latest building trends. The annual event features new homes full of the finest craftsmanship. This is the perfect opportunity to connect with local builders and associates! Tickets Available in September [proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas], Follow us on Instagram @bcsparadeofhomestm, Be sure to download our Mobile App, BCS Parade of Homes