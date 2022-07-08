2022 Summer Concert Series: Brown Sugar

The Summer Concert Series is back by popular demand! Join Main Street Caldwell for a FREE concert every 2nd Saturday in June, July, and August. The event will on the Square in Downtown Caldwell. Bring your own seating, chairs, blankets and enjoy your summer evenings with us in Historic Downtown Caldwell! Main Street volunteers will also be selling water and sodas from a tent next to the stage. Please do not bring glass bottles to the concert
Main Street Caldwell 103 S Hill Street, Caldwell, Texas 77836