2022 Surviving & Thriving Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon

THE 19TH ANNUAL SURVIVING & THRIVING BREAST CANCER AWARENESS LUNCHEON will be held on Wednesday, September 28, from 11:30 am to 1:15 pm at the Hilton College Station & Conference Center. This year's featured speaker will be Chaunte Lowe, breast cancer survivor and U.S. Olympic Track Medalist, as she shares "Overcoming Adversity and Tenacity during Challenging Times." Chaunte would have never guessed, with all that she accomplished, that her biggest obstacles would come off the track. In 2019, Lowe was rattled with the devastating diagnosis of triple-negative breast cancer, which is among the most aggressive forms. In a state of disbelief, Chaunte took the crushing blow head-on, being forced to bow out of the national champtionships for a double mastectomy and miss the world champtions for chemotherapy. Still, in Chaunte fashion, she decided that she would fight against the odds and still train through chemi in hopes of making the delayed 2020 US Olympic team. Table sponsorships are available from $1,500. Luncheon reservations are $75 per person. MORE THAN $1.07 MILLION RAISED SINCE 2002. Over the past 19 years, this community luncheon has raised more than $1.07 million to support local breast health initiatives, further cancer awareness, and serve breast cancer patients through low-cost mammograms and other financial support. ALL FUNDS REMAIN IN THE BRAZOS VALLEY. Surviving & Thriving Luncheon is hosted by Pink Alliance, a local nonprofit organization, and the Brazos Valley’s advocate for breast health and cancer support. Pink Alliance board members work with a group of dedicated community volunteers in hosting this annual luncheon. All funds raised from this luncheon remain in the Brazos Valley to serve and support local breast cancer patients and advance breast health and cancer awareness efforts through Pink Alliance. In 2016, Pink Alliance launched its Pink Alliance Grant Program to provide funding for important breast health and cancer initiatives in the Brazos Valley. During the first two years, Pink Alliance distributed over $223,000 in grants, providing direct support for local patients and countless others indirectly. In 2017, grant funding provided 547 mammograms, 13 ultrasounds, and 2 biopsies. During 2018, Pink Alliance awarded $100,000 in grants to 6 organizations and in 2020, Pink Alliance awarded an additional $133,500 in grants to 6 local nonprofits for mammogram programs, ultrasounds and preventative breast health care. During 2021, Pink Alliance distributed over $93,000 in direct financial support for low-income breast cancer patients. Thus far during 2022, Pink Alliance has provided over $77,000 in direct financial support for patients. During May 2022, Pink Alliance awarded $125,000 in grants to five local nonprofits for free mammograms, cancer initiatives and educational initiatives. Pink Alliance continues to support breast cancer patients who attend Pink Alliance Support Group Meetings which meet on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month.