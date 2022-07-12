2022 Veterans Day Ceramony

You’re invited to join us for our annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11 at 5:30 p.m. in the Louis L. Adam Memorial Plaza of Veterans Park and Athletic Complex. Activities will commence with the “Honor Wall Roll Call,” a reading of military veteran names recently added to the memorial’s Wall of Honor. Musical renditions, remarks and presentations to follow include: National Anthem, special recognition of Brazos Valley Heroes (Service Medley), Rifle Salute by the Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets Ross Volunteers, Taps and more. The keynote speaker is Coach Gary Blair. The deadline to add a name to the Wall of Honor to be recognized at the Veterans Day Ceremony is Aug. 15. PLEASE NOTE: We’ve just learned from our engraving vendors that due to circumstances beyond their control, we will not be able to have new names engraved on the Wall of Honor in time for this Veterans Day Ceremony. Names submitted by Aug. 15 will still be recognized through our ceremony’s Honor Wall Roll Call and listed in the printed program. Once new names are engraved, we will contact applicants to let them know. We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.