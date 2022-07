2022 Wanna Be A Wiener Dog Race

Costume Contest starts at noon and race starts at 1pm

Categories *

Mini Wanna Be a Wiener Dog (10 lbs & Under)

Small Wanna Be a Wiener Dog (11-20 lbs)

Medium Wanna Be a Wiener Dog (21-30 lbs)

Large Wanna Be a Wiener Dog (31-40 lbs)

Extra Large Wanna Be a Wiener Dog (41-50 lbs)

Massive Wanna Be a Wiener Dog (50 lbs & Up)

Small Special Olympian Wanna Be a Wiener Dog ( Handicapped, 20 lbs & Under)

Large Special Olympian Wanna Be a Wiener Dog (Handicapped, 21 lbs & Up)

Registration Fees (non-refundable), Sunday Race Registration Fee $30.00