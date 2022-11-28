2023 Texas Bluebonnet Festival

Festival entry is free! Gates open

Saturday 9-6, and Sunday 10-5

Parking available: $10.

The Chappell Hill Historical Society will once again be hosting the “Official State of Texas Bluebonnet Festival” next April 15 & 16th, 2023 in downtown historic Chappell Hill, Texas. Initially a small town antique festival has blossomed over the years and celebrates the official state flower, the Bluebonnet.

Thousands of visitors make the pilgrimage to Washington County to hunt for the state flower and enjoy the picturesque landscapes throughout the area. The festival attracts thousands of visitors from throughout Texas and provides an opportunity for festival goes to enjoy a family friendly festival complete with live music, hundreds of juried arts & craft vendors and activities for the entire family.

Located directly between Austin & Houston on Hwy. 290 the Chappell Hill community produces one of the state’s largest festivals while helping preserve the historic buildings include a nationally recognized Museum which once housed the community’s schoolhouse.