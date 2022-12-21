2023 Equine Evening

This annual event is FREE and open to the public. This year presentations will cover a wide variety of topics regarding Equine Care and Husbandry. Come mingle with fellow equestrians and meet industry leaders in your area!

We do ask for RSVPs so that we can ensure enough food for everyone.

Doors open at 5:30. Presentations start at 6:30pm.

Refreshments will be served.

We will attempt to livestream the presentations on our Facebook page as well.

Hosted by the Brazos Extension Horse Committee.