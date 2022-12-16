Screen Shot 2022-12-16 at 8.35.16 AM.png

2023 Junior Achievement Bowl-a-thon

Event by Junior Achievement of Brazos Valley

by

The annual JA Bowl-A-Thon is one of the most fun events every year. Form a team and celebrate at this fun, interactive bowling event. Whether you're a pro or a novice you're guaranteed to have fun.

Door prizes, mini-games, music and fun all while supporting the great programs of Junior Achievement in our local schools. There are two different starting times so find the one that works best for you. Join hundreds of supporters in the Bryan / College Station area who are making a difference in lives of our students. Sponsorships Available! Sign your team up today!

The program of JA are educating students about financial literacy, workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and civics through proven hands-on programs!

Info

756380_1f5da0da7f3945dba6620d0ac7de99a0_mv2.png
Grand Station Entertainment 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station, Texas 77840
to
Google Calendar - 2023 Junior Achievement Bowl-a-thon - 2023-02-18 08:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2023 Junior Achievement Bowl-a-thon - 2023-02-18 08:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2023 Junior Achievement Bowl-a-thon - 2023-02-18 08:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2023 Junior Achievement Bowl-a-thon - 2023-02-18 08:30:00 ical