2023 TEXAAN Conference

The annual conference provides professionals with the opportunity to participate general sessions from experts in the field, gain knowledge and review best practices. The annual conference also provides poster sessions, exhibitor presentations and formal and informal networking opportunities. 

Embedded within the conference are the New Professional Advisors Institute and the Mid-level managers institute that provide development on key topics, best practices within the workplace, and more.

Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center 177 Joe Routt Blvd., College Station, Texas
