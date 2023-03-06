2023 Tribute Luncheon Celebration of Philanthropy

For 18 years, the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley has set aside one day of the year to celebrate philanthropy and honor community servants for their selfless service, giving hearts and generosity. This year's celebration of community philanthropy will honor the following individuals:

Phoebe Watts - Gina and Bill Flores - Ben Downs

In addition to raising important funds to support the administrative operations of a vibrant Foundation, the Tribute Luncheon recognizes the giving hearts of community philanthropists, honors a Community Champion for business giving, and provides an opportunity for luncheon attendees to participate in a "Philanthropist of the Day" raffle donation. This year's presenting luncheon sponsor is Briaud Financial Advisors.