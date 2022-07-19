21st Annual Crush for Fun Grape Stomp

Award-winning wines and Gina’s Great Grape Gift Shop 21 st Annual Crush for Fun Grape Stomp 4 BIG WEEKENDS! July 23-24, July 30-July 31, August 6-7, August 13-14 2022 See the details. ADULTS Take a stroll to the vineyard and pick some grapes. Then stomp them until your feet are purple, and step on a special T-shirt: “I picked. I stomped. I made some wine.” This “PLEASANT” experience is $40. KIDS You get all of the above, plus some grape juice for $20. This event is by reservation only with credit card. $40 non-refundable payment is required! We will take walk-ins Adults/$60, if space permits. Save $20 with reservations!!!! Please email if you have questions or are ready to reserve your day and time. Include a phone number. Saturdays noon – 5:00 Sundays noon – 4:00 www.pleasanthillwinery.com texaswines@yahoo.com 979-830-8463 1441 Salem Road Brenham, TX 77833