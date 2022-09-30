Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 2.17.53 PM.png

247th Marine Corps Birthday Ball

by

USMC BIRTHDAY DINNER

The United States Marine Corps Birthday Dinner is celebrated every year on 10 November, on that day in 1775 the Continental Marines were established. Although there are no official records of the event, it is believed the first official Marine Corps Birthday Ball was held in 1925 in Philadelphia. It was formalized throughout the Corps in 1925 by Commandant General Lemuel C. Shepherd, Jr.

Messina Hof invites all veterans and those currently serving to join us in celebrating this historical tradition in honoring the Marine Corps.

ATTIRE

Military Uniform: Evening Dress, Dress Blues or Service Alphas

Civilian Attire: Coat & tie for men; Equivalent for women

Info

messina_hof_winery_logo_purple.png
Messina Hof Winery - Bryan 4545 Old Reliance Road, Bryan, Texas 77808
https://www.cellarpass.com/events/247th-marine-corps-birthday-ball-9287?_ga=2.120959054.735376243.1664565411-412767396.1664565411
to
Google Calendar - 247th Marine Corps Birthday Ball - 2022-11-10 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 247th Marine Corps Birthday Ball - 2022-11-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 247th Marine Corps Birthday Ball - 2022-11-10 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 247th Marine Corps Birthday Ball - 2022-11-10 18:00:00 ical