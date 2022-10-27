25th Anniversary Silver Celebration

Join us on Friday, November 18, as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Bush Library and Museum! This community-wide event will feature musical entertainment, free cake, food trucks, bounce houses and culminate in a spectacular fireworks display. Museum admission will be free all day from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. B﻿ounce houses, food trucks, and free cake will begin at 5 p.m. The entertainment lineup, beginning at 5 p.m is: The Texas A&M Women's Chorus, The Aggie Wranglers, The Killer Dueling Pianos and ﻿The Singing Cadets. ﻿FIREWORKS: Special thanks to the City of College Station, Visit College Station and Texas A&M University for helping to make this event possible. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets! No pets or glass containers. Barbra Bush Drive will be closed and you must enter through Research Park. Free parking will be available in lots 41, 43, and Fan Field.