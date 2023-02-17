2ND ANNUAL, Cutoffs, Coozies & Country Music

The Calvert Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its second ANNUAL, Cutoffs, Coozies & Country Music May 6, 2023!

WHERE. ARE. MY. BBQ COOK-OFF. TEAMS??? You heard that right! There will be a BBQ Cook-Off this year. Applications will be available March 1, 2023! BOLO for those to post! More competition you say? Okay then! Horseshoes it is!! Whether you ring it or lean it, it's guaranteed to be a good time!

This year we add more music, a little competition and more DOWNTOWN SHOPPING than you can imagine! Shopping makes you hungry so make sure you visit one of our local restaurants for just the fuel you need to power through this EVENTFUL day! Put your walking shoes on guys, and grab some COFFEE! Shopping by day DANCIN' by night! Bring those boots with ya, AND as always, we encourage your Cut-Offs, Shorts and JORTS!!

And of course, our HIGHLIGHT of the year, CROSS ROADS BAND to end the night! YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THESE GUYS!

More Details to Come, so SAVE THE DATE!