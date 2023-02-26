32nd Annual Spring Wedding Show & Benefit

Whether you're looking for a big jump start or checking off the final details on your to-do list....find it all at the 32rd Annual Spring Wedding Show & Benefit!

Meet local wedding professionals, from the invitation to the honeymoon...all under one roof and for a great cause! All ticket sales support the Pink Alliance, which is a local non-profit that supports those newly diagnosed with breast cancer.

Door prizes every 30 minutes, including a $1,000 grand prize gift certificate valid for any WABV member.