38th Annual Kolache Festival

For more than 20 years, Caldwell has hosted the Kolache Festival in the downtown square area. This festival celebrates the Czech heritage for which this area is known. The festival is held the second Saturday in September each year and attracts more than 30,000 visitors into this small city that day. Tens of thousands of Kolaches are sold, as well as homemade sausage and festival foods of all kinds which are sold at vendor booths. Dozens and dozens of vendor booths also sell the best quality homemade crafts and other items. There are Czech bands on two stages, a Kolache eating contest, period costumes, dancing, farm equipment show, antique car show, kid rides and activities, and live acts of all kinds. You’ve got to see this.