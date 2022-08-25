We are excited to announce that we have been invited to join in on the fun! The 42nd Annual College Station Easter Celebration, one of the Brazos Valley's most anticipated events each spring, will be held at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum on Saturday, April 9, from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

Activities at the free event will be available for children ages 7 and under and will include an Easter Egg Hunt, egg roll, egg toss, carnival games, bounce houses, face painting, door prizes, kite flying, balloon animals, complimentary refreshments, and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Our "Beeping Egg Hunt" will return for our community's blind and visually impaired (of all ages). The beeping eggs are assembled by College Station's Bomb Squad.

The College Station Easter Celebration, modeled after the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, has been hosted by the Bush Library and Museum in partnership with the College Station Police Department since 1999, but the event has a long tradition in College Station. The police department has been putting on this event since its humble beginnings in 1982.