44th Annual Home & Garden Expo

The 44th Annual B/CS Home & Garden Expo will be on March 4th and 5th, 2023 at the BRAND NEW Legends Event Center in Travis Bryan Midtown Park! The Expo attracts attendees who are interested in products to enhance their homes and those who are looking to build new ones. The Expo provides the opportunity for personal interaction between quality exhibitors and attendees.

Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and kids 12 and under are free. Each ticket ensures access to all exhibitors and seminars for both days.

Hours:

Saturday, March 4 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 5 — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.