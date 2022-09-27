4B Ranch October Charity Beer Garden

The Charity Beer Garden will be held on October 1st. from 6:00 PM thru 10:00 PM.

Also, we ask that only those people 21 years of age or older attend.

What's the Charity of the Month? This month, we will be raising money for the Organization for Autism Research at the TCS New York City Marathon on November 6th. This year!

What's on tap? We will be offering the Red Headed Step Child, a variety of stouts and many others. We also encourage all you home brewers out there to bring your own beer to share with everyone.

Who’s playing? Live music will be provided by The Fabulous 8 Trax.

What do I bring? We ask all our guests to bring a snack (e.g. chips & salsa, meat & cheese platter, fruit & veggie tray, etc.).