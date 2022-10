We are so excited to invite you to our 4th Annual Barksgiving Event happening @The Ranch Harley Davidson in South College Station from 11:00a.m. until 3:00 p.m.! Keep an eye out on this page for information about our silent auction/Daisy Duke's Food Truck and MORE..This is a family event and we will have some children's activities as well! HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE..MARK YOUR CALENDARS!