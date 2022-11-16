4th Annual Ladies Night Out

Ladies’ night out is happening because we (the business owners) are staying open to make this happen.

We ask that at the very least you stay open until 8pm for we will have signature cards for the ladies to try and finish to turn in for door prizes and a grand prize. If you could maybe offer a store/business incentive, a spin the wheel for discounts, or a sip on some wine or cocktail, while the ladies come out and bring business to our businesses that would be ideal.

We will have a registration location where the ladies can pick up their signature cards. We will also have an ending location where they can grab a last night cap cocktail and turn in their cards for the door prizes.

If you are interested in staying open and getting your business on the signature card, radio advertising is included as well. Please contact via email with your business name to no later than 11/4 so we can go to print.

Lastly, we typically see anywhere from 100-150 ladies. WE RAN OUT of signature cards last year!