50 Men Who Can Cook 2023

The Men are in the Kitchen again!

Grab your friends and come hungry for a sample of great eats from 50+ Celebrity Chefs who are sizzling for College Station ISD on 2-3-23!

The $75 ticket gets you entrance into the event and includes all the food you can taste and adult beverages of your choice. Mystery bags and a raffle will offer guests opportunities to support our schools. You also get to vote for your favorite appetizer/salad/side dish, soup/chili, entrée, and dessert for the awards that will be presented at the end to our Celebrity Chefs. This is an “adult-oriented” event and guests are discouraged from bringing children