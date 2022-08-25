7th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride at The Ranch H-D

Join us here at The Ranch Harley-Davidson in College Station on Sunday, September 11th 2022 for our 7th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride. We will ride in remembrance of those who died on that tragic day, 21 years ago. We will not forget! The Ranch H-D will open at 12pm with free drinks. Plan to arrive no later than 12:45pm to get staged (Please pay attention to parking attendants, staging will be held in our NEW parking lot) If you plan to ride with a group, please arrive together KSU at 1pm. Our guided ride will arrive back at The Ranch H-D where we will have food available for purchase & free beer*, soda, and water! Out of the safety for our Guides & Riders, no cars will be permitted to join the ride. If you are in a car, you are more than welcome to join us at The Ranch H-D before and hang out for the ride to return! CONSTRUCTION NOTICE: We have limited space for parking until the construction of our new facility is complete. Please look for signs and/or parking attendants to guide you where to go! Sorry about the inconvenience during this exciting time! Adult beverages available only with valid ID, 21 & older. As always, please drink responsibly.