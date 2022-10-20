8th Annual Community Portrait Day

We love our community and we want to gift free family photos to those who aren't able to afford them for the holidays! Every year I get together with some other really awesome photographers and we do family mini sessions for free for families who wouldn't be able to afford professional photos otherwise. Yes, free, no strings, no catch. Just some great photos of your amazing family that you can send to your relatives. This year we will be at the Sue Haswell Park near downtown Bryan, TX on Sunday Nov 6th from 2:30-5:30pm. We will be setting up 5-10 minute mini sessions for each family. You'll receive around 3-5 photos from the session for free, downloadable from an online gallery. To RSVP for your desired timeslot. Due to the number of families coming in quickly, I may not reply right away. I will be replying in the order that the emails come in. I ask that if you can afford $50-200 for a mini session, please support your local small businesses and photographers by booking one with them. I've compiled a list of local paid mini sessions at allheartphoto.com/photo-mini. If you are interested in volunteering or becoming a sponsor for this event, please contact me because I’d love to have you be a part of this event this year. Thank you to all everyone coming together to put this together! All Heart Photography, Eventful Creations, Denise Alexandra Photography