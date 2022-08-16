The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K welcomes runners, ruckers, and walkers of all ages and fitness levels to honor the heroes of 9/11 and those who've served our nations since. We activate & unite communities and empower local veterans, active duty, first responders, and families of the fallen. Join in on September 10th at 10:30 a.m. for the 9/11 Heroes Run. This events serves to bring awareness and honor the fallen. To register, please visit the website below! https://911heroesruncollegestationtx.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=12295